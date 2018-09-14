NEW BERN, North Carolina --The Cajun Navy came to the rescue of an elderly man after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday.
AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer assisted the group with dozens of water rescues as Florence hammered the coast.
The Cajun Navy is a volunteer group -- mainly made up of private boat owners -- who assist in search and rescue efforts.
The organization was formed after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005 and was reactivated during Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
AccuWeather says they sent hundreds of boats and more than 1,000 people to assist the Carolinas during Florence.