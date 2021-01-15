Weather

Firefighters gain control of 250-acre brush fire in Thousand Oaks that had threatened homes

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County firefighters were gaining control of a 250-acre hillside brush fire that threatened homes and prompted evacuations in Thousand Oaks Thursday night.

The Erbes Fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on a hillside in the area of Erbes Road and Westland Place near the 23 Freeway.

Firefighters say structures were threatened and sheriff's deputies were assisting with road closures, as well as going door-to-door advising residents to evacuate.

The fire quickly grew to about 250 acres as it threatened dozens of homes in the Sunset Hills neighborhood.

By around 8 p.m., firefighters were reporting the forward progress of the fire had been halted and partial repopulation was beginning. Fire crews were expected to remain on scene through the night.

Red flag warnings had been issued for many communities in Southern California on Thursday, as dry winds and warm temperatures increased the risk of fires spreading quickly.

Winds near the fire were estimated at 20-25 mph.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also sent 22 personnel to assist with firefighting efforts.

There were no injuries or structural damage reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthousand oaksventura countyevacuationbrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
Jogger assaults Fullerton student after mask argument
Everything to know about UFC Fight Night on ABC
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Three years after fatal Montecito mudslides, missing cat turns up
Nate Parker's 'American Skin' explores race, family, policing
LA County supervisor wants 'wait list' to ensure vaccines aren't wasted
Show More
IE pen pal club fosters new connections between students, seniors
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Bob Iger and Willow Bay donating $5M to LA businesses
Off-duty deputy at Capitol Hill during riot
California mobilizes National Guard amid concern over unrest
More TOP STORIES News