Coast Guard rescues elderly woman from flooded North Carolina home after Florence

Elderly woman airlifted from Pender County home

Pender County, N.C. --
Video shows rescue crews airlifting an elderly woman from her home, which was surrounded by floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Maccaferri, a rescue swimmer from Coast Guard, along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, rescued the woman from her home in Pender County, North Carolina on Sunday.

The woman ran out of medication and was unable to nourish herself properly, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"She hasn't held any food down for at least three days or water, so it would be smartest to take her to take her to a hospital," Maccaferri says in the video.

Maccaferri then assisted the woman in boarding the basket that hoisted her into the helicopter.

"I know it might be a little scary, but we got you. We're going to take care of you," he says in the video.
