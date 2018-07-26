WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Weather officials have extended the excessive heat warning for another day amid triple-digit temperatures that have been grappling parts of the Southland this week.
Temperatures are expected to soar well over 100 degrees in the valley areas Thursday and Friday.
Those looking to get their workouts in should do so early in the morning before the temperatures are at their highest, according to personal trainer Sherri Johnson.
"Most of my clients train with me from 5:30 a.m. ... to 10:30 a.m.," Johnson said. "After that, we pretty much don't do anything. But I do stress that everyone stays hydrated and probably keep your activity at a minimum because it really is hot."
Residents are advised to take steps to keep cool and keep a close eye on children, pets and the elderly. Here's a list of local cooling centers.