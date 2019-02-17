WEATHER

Fast-moving storm will bring pockets of heavy rain to Southland on Sunday

Pockets of heavy rain are expected to drench the Southland Sunday afternoon.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fast-moving storm system is expected to bring pockets heavy rain to parts of the Southland on Sunday while dumping several inches of snow in the mountains.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Antelope, Apple and Lucerne valleys, Santa Ana Mountains, and the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, excluding the Santa Monica range.

Showers are expected to move on through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties starting at about 11 a.m. and making their way into L.A. County in the afternoon.

A 60 percent chance of rain is on tap for Los Angeles and Orange counties, the valleys, the Inland Empire and Southern California beaches.

In L.A. and Orange counties, look for up to a 1/2 inch of rain amid a high temperature of 57 degrees. The low will be 44.

Three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is forecasted for the valleys and Inland Empire, where the high temperature will be 54. The low will drop to 39 degrees.

Waves measuring between 6 feet and 9 feet are expected at the beaches. The high will be 55 degrees and the low temperature will be 47.

A 70 percent chance of snow is predicted for the mountain areas, along with a high temperature of 28. The low temperature will be 14 degrees.

The deserts will see a 40 percent chance of rain and snow at the 2,000-foot elevation. The high will be 44 degrees and the low temperature will fall to 30.

