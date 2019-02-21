Snow made another rare appearance in Las Vegas, and Sin City is expected to get at least 3 inches of the powder.It's the second snow storm to hit the area in less than a week, and the first significant snowfall across the metro area for the first time in a decade.Forecasters said the snow accumulation could reach 3 inches by Friday on the western and southern outskirts of the city, but rain could reduce it.Unlike some areas receiving snow, Las Vegas schools remained open as well as all freeways.The National Weather Service said Vegas' half an inch of snow on Wednesday was the first measurable snow on a Feb. 20 since record keeping began in 1937.