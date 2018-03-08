Drought stricken California needs rain, but when the first downpours of the season happen, it brings large amounts of pollutants from city streets right to the ocean and the beaches of Long Beach.The city of Long Beach has approved a $30 million construction project, the Long Beach Municipal Urban Stormwater Treatment Project (LB-MUST).It will create a one-of-a-kind facility to capture runoff water from the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers. It not only captures the polluted water, but it will also clean it to be used for local wetlands and city irrigation projects.Construction of the facility will begin next year and is expected to be completed by 2020.