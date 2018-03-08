WEATHER

Long Beach approves $30M project to capture, clean runoff water

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Drought stricken California needs rain, but when the first downpours of the season happen, it brings large amounts of pollutants from city streets right to the ocean and the beaches of Long Beach.


The city of Long Beach has approved a $30 million construction project, the Long Beach Municipal Urban Stormwater Treatment Project (LB-MUST).

It will create a one-of-a-kind facility to capture runoff water from the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers. It not only captures the polluted water, but it will also clean it to be used for local wetlands and city irrigation projects.

Construction of the facility will begin next year and is expected to be completed by 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainwaterLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
WEATHER
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
Photos from the wildfires across California
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More Weather
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News