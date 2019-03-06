Weather

Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal

EMBED <>More Videos

Flashes of lightning were captured over Hollywood Tuesday night by ABC7's Jory Rand.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heavy storm moving into the region Tuesday night put on a bright but potentially dangerous show for Southern Californians, illuminating the skies with lightning strikes from Santa Barbara to Hollywood.



The storm was expected to dump two inches or more of rain by Wednesday in some areas.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday night until 10:30 p.m. for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The warning applied to areas affected by the Thomas Fire, saying radar indicates heavy rain, with an expectation of flash flooding and debris flows. Residents are urged to take precautions against likely flooding, including moving to higher parts of their homes and staying out of likely paths of fast-moving water.

A flash flood watch was issued for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Wind advisories were also in effect for Los Angeles County mountain areas and the Antelope Valley.

As the storm moved in from the north, residents recorded multiple lightning strikes in Santa Barbara County, Simi Valley, Pasadena, the Antelope Valley and Hollywood, among other locations.



And at least one airplane leaving from Los Angeles was reportedly struck by lightning and returned to LAX as a precaution. The Delta flight 2432 was heading to Seattle, and other flights were also being diverted for weather reasons, aviation photojournalist Tom Podolec reported on Twitter.



The latest forecast for Southern California can be found here.

If you have pictures or videos of lightning, share with us on social media using #abc7eyewitness.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californialos angeles countyventura countyorange countysan bernardino countyriverside countylightningstormrain
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child's body found on Hacienda Heights trail
SoCal weather: Storm hits hard Wednesday
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
13-year-old's apparent suicide on campus prompts 2 OC schools to close
Dogs abandoned at Petco store looking for new home
Automakers offering more fuel-efficient pickups
Inglewood passes temporary rent control ordinance amid rent hikes
Show More
John Duran resigns as WeHo mayor amid sexual harassment allegations
Samuel L. Jackson talks de-aging in 'Captain Marvel'
VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire
LA Archdiocese's new bishop is 2nd Filipino-American bishop in US
500 Ice Age fossils found during Metro's Purple Line expansion
More TOP STORIES News