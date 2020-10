Multiple small quakes, including one measuring 4.0, rattle Salton Sea area

NILAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A cluster of small earthquakes, the largest measuring magnitude 4.0, rattled the Salton Sea area Thursday afternoon.The quake measuring 4.0 hit at 1:59 p.m. at the southeast edge of the Salton Sea, near Niland.The USGS observed at least a half-dozen smaller quakes in the area, including at least two measuring 3.3.The area is prone to earthquakes and less than a month ago experienced a swarm of hundreds of quakes over a period of days.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.