INLAND EMPIRE (KABC) --Several Inland Empire communities experienced rainfall on Thursday, offering some relief from the dry conditions that have led to recent wildfires in the area this summer.
A small storm cell moved through Perris and dampened the roads around 4 p.m. while larger thunderheads produced rain in Anza, Barstow and Fort Irwin.
Earlier Thursday, heavier rainfall forced road closures in Idyllwild and raised concerns about mudslides on the heels of the Cranston Fire from last month.
Just getting word that all of these mandatory evacuations are now lifted. The threat of thunderstorms in the #CranstonFire burn area has passed. https://t.co/Pb6cHLNrl3— Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) August 17, 2018
Some flooding in San Bernardino County caused slow commutes along Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley, and Big Bear Lake was even hit by a brief hailstorm.