WEATHER

Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in Inland Empire communities

EMBED </>More Videos

A small storm cell moved through Perris and dampened the roads around 4 p.m. while larger thunderheads produced rain in Anza, Barstow and Fort Irwin.

By
INLAND EMPIRE (KABC) --
Several Inland Empire communities experienced rainfall on Thursday, offering some relief from the dry conditions that have led to recent wildfires in the area this summer.

A small storm cell moved through Perris and dampened the roads around 4 p.m. while larger thunderheads produced rain in Anza, Barstow and Fort Irwin.

Earlier Thursday, heavier rainfall forced road closures in Idyllwild and raised concerns about mudslides on the heels of the Cranston Fire from last month.


Some flooding in San Bernardino County caused slow commutes along Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley, and Big Bear Lake was even hit by a brief hailstorm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainweatherfireSan Bernardino CountyAnzaBarstowFort IrwinIdyllwildApple ValleyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California forecast Thursday
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
Santa Clarita carjacking suspect caught after chase, crash
IE youth pastor pleads not guilty to child sexual assault charges
Yasiel Puig fined, suspended 2 games for Giants brawl
Aretha Franklin fans honor singer with flowers at Walk of Fame star
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Trader Joe's shootout: Suspect's bail raised to $23,155,000
Pursuit suspect runs through window of Santa Ana store
Show More
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Ghost Ship fire: District attorney will no longer accept plea deals
Health warning: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Woman killed, 3 injured when minivan crashes after police chase
More News