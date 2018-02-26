Santa Barbara County officials issue pre-evacuation advisory ahead of rain

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) --Officials in Santa Barbara County are trying to get ahead of the storms.
A pre-evacuation advisory has been issued for the Sherpa, Whittier, Thomas, and Alamo Fire burn areas. Anyone living in these areas should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation Monday night.
The chance of thunderstorms could cause debris flows and flooding.
Authorities adjusted their warning system after the devastating mudslides in Montecito last month.