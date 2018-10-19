WEATHER

Red flag warning takes effect as small brush fires erupt in Malibu, Elysian Park, Santa Paula

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters extinguished three small brush fires in Malibu, Elysian Park and Santa Paula as a red flag warning went into effect across much of the Southland.

By and Sid Garcia
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters extinguished three small brush fires in Malibu, Elysian Park and Santa Paula as a red flag warning went into effect across much of the Southland.

More than 80 firefighters descended on flames in Santa Paula that erupted near a golf course and paintball facility. Firefighters got the call just after noon. They were quickly able to gain the upper hand on the blaze.

One utility structure and a utility vehicle were destroyed, but no injuries were reported. Three other utility sheds were damaged, fire officials said.

Flames were reported about 12:42 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Crest roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire slowly spread to about 3 acres just east of Pepperdine University.

Supported by three fire helicopters, firefighters knocked down the blaze and Malibu Canyon Road was reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

In Elysian Park, firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a 1-acre vegetation fire in the 1300 block of Stadium Way.

That fire was extinguished in just over an hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries or structural damages were reported in either incident.

A red flag warning is scheduled to remain in effect for much of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties until 10 p.m. Friday. The warning expires in Ventura County at 8 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfirelos angeles fire departmentlos angeles county fire departmentbrush firewindLos Angeles CountyVentura CountyOrange CountyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast for Friday
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
More Weather
Top Stories
Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
'Baby Trump' balloon floats above downtown LA
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Vince Vaughn pleads not guilty to DUI related charges
45 arrested in crackdown on Riverside County street gang
Show More
Long Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 4 women
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash outside OC hospital
Chargers put finishing touches on plays before London game
Video shows hit-and-run vehicle that took life of beloved mother
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 6 preview
More News