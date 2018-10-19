Red Flag Warning on Friday for Los Angeles and Ventura Co. Use EXTREME caution with anything that can start a fire. #cawx pic.twitter.com/B2ylpA22iO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 18, 2018

Firefighters extinguished three small brush fires in Malibu, Elysian Park and Santa Paula as a red flag warning went into effect across much of the Southland.More than 80 firefighters descended on flames in Santa Paula that erupted near a golf course and paintball facility. Firefighters got the call just after noon. They were quickly able to gain the upper hand on the blaze.One utility structure and a utility vehicle were destroyed, but no injuries were reported. Three other utility sheds were damaged, fire officials said.Flames were reported about 12:42 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Crest roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire slowly spread to about 3 acres just east of Pepperdine University.Supported by three fire helicopters, firefighters knocked down the blaze and Malibu Canyon Road was reopened shortly before 5 a.m.In Elysian Park, firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a 1-acre vegetation fire in the 1300 block of Stadium Way.That fire was extinguished in just over an hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.No injuries or structural damages were reported in either incident.A red flag warning is scheduled to remain in effect for much of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties until 10 p.m. Friday. The warning expires in Ventura County at 8 p.m.