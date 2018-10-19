MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters extinguished three small brush fires in Malibu, Elysian Park and Santa Paula as a red flag warning went into effect across much of the Southland.
More than 80 firefighters descended on flames in Santa Paula that erupted near a golf course and paintball facility. Firefighters got the call just after noon. They were quickly able to gain the upper hand on the blaze.
One utility structure and a utility vehicle were destroyed, but no injuries were reported. Three other utility sheds were damaged, fire officials said.
Flames were reported about 12:42 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Crest roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire slowly spread to about 3 acres just east of Pepperdine University.
Supported by three fire helicopters, firefighters knocked down the blaze and Malibu Canyon Road was reopened shortly before 5 a.m.
In Elysian Park, firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a 1-acre vegetation fire in the 1300 block of Stadium Way.
Red Flag Warning on Friday for Los Angeles and Ventura Co. Use EXTREME caution with anything that can start a fire. #cawx pic.twitter.com/B2ylpA22iO— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 18, 2018
That fire was extinguished in just over an hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No injuries or structural damages were reported in either incident.
A red flag warning is scheduled to remain in effect for much of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties until 10 p.m. Friday. The warning expires in Ventura County at 8 p.m.