SOCAL FORECAST: Cool temperatures, light rain on tap for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunshine and clear skies will make way for a chance of rain and even some thunderstorms in Southern California Saturday.

The light rain is expected to start around midnight, dropping less than a quarter-inch as it continues through Saturday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties have a 60% chance of seeing some rain with a high of 64 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 62 before Santa Ana winds move in and raise temps to about 84 degrees by the middle of next week.

Mountain communities should expect 1-3 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet and chains are recommended for vehicles.

