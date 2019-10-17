SoCal forecast: Cooler temperatures coming Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will cool down in Southern California on Thursday with clouds showing up in the morning.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning with a high temperature of 75 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some patchy fog in the morning with a high of 77.
