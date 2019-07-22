SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures coming this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will start feeling the summer heat on Monday, with temperatures reaching triple digits in some valley and desert communities.The heat, along with monsoonal moisture, will continue throughout the region all week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reaching 86 degrees on Monday, then climbing to 91 by Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire along with desert communities will see temperatures hitting triple digits most of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.