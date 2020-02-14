Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some cloudy conditions in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy start to the day with temperatures reaching a high 73. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the next few days.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Tuesday, but afternoon sunshine will bring temperatures to 81. Similar conditions are expected through Friday as temperatures will stay in the 80s.
