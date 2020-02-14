Weather

Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some cloudy conditions in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy start to the day with temperatures reaching a high 73. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the next few days.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Tuesday, but afternoon sunshine will bring temperatures to 81. Similar conditions are expected through Friday as temperatures will stay in the 80s.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Lakers fan speaks out after alleging he lost eye to police projectile
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices
5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas
Video shows teens attack, rob Asian man in NorCal
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
Show More
San Luis Obispo officer killed while serving warrant
Mariachis serenade moms in Boyle Heights on Mother's Day
Advocates outreach to SoCal farmworkers over workers' rights
Suspect in custody after barricade situation at Montebello apartment complex
OC restaurants donating 100% of sales this week to COVID relief efforts in India
More TOP STORIES News