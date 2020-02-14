Southern California weather: Morning marine layer, warm day expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a marine layer in the morning followed by warm temperatures and sunny skies in the afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning and a high temperature around 72 degrees on Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.Temperatures will jump by a few more degrees Thursday and Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.