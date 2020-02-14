Weather

Southern California weather: Morning marine layer, warm day expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a marine layer in the morning followed by warm temperatures and sunny skies in the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning and a high temperature around 72 degrees on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.

Temperatures will jump by a few more degrees Thursday and Friday.

