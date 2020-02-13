Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, mild temps expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and mild, pleasant temperatures on Thursday and Valentine's Day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies, with sunshine and a high of 70 on Thursday and similar conditions Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 71.

