SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, mild temps expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and mild, pleasant temperatures on Thursday and Valentine's Day.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies, with sunshine and a high of 70 on Thursday and similar conditions Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 71.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.