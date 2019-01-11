WEATHER

Southern California rain forecast: Storms spark mudslide concerns for burn areas

A series of storms is set to drop a significant amount of rain across Southern California. The wet weather is sparking mudslide concerns for residents living in the burn areas.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
The rain will start to move into Santa Barbara and Ventura counties around midnight to 1 a.m. Saturday. Then, the rain will move into Los Angeles and Orange counties around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. and linger on and off throughout the weekend.

The rain could be heavy at times, with some thunder, lightning and hail thrown into the mix as well. Some waterspouts may occur along the coastline.

There are multiple back-to-back storm systems heading toward the Southland, which could possibly mean seven days of consistent rainfall in the region.

Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.

Malibu was heavily impacted last week, when the rain caused mudslides, which in turn shut down Pacific Coast Highway. It took days to clean up the muddy mess. Area residents could face a similar situation with the latest round of rain.
