Snow in Southern California: Storm brings hail, snow to lower elevations

It was a different story for our local mountains, which received more than a foot of fresh snow.
RELATED: Winter storm brings rare snowfall to Malibu
Menifee resident Sean Sheridan traveled to Snow Valley Mountain Resort to enjoy the conditions.
"It's as good as it gets. The perfect powder, like we're in Colorado or Utah," he said.
Sheridan said reaching Snow Valley was difficult, given the dangerous road conditions.
MORE: Grapevine reopened after winter storm prompts shutdown
"It was white knuckles. It was treacherous," he said, adding that it was worth the trip in the end.
The snow prompted the closure of the Grapevine Monday and brought traffic in the Cajon Pass to an absolute crawl. The Grapevine was eventually reopened Tuesday afternoon.
With the snow level dropping all the way to the foothills, drivers heading up to the mountains on Highway 330 had to chain up. Chains were required for all vehicles, even those with four-wheel drive.
RELATED: In between storms, Southern Californians flock to the mountains to enjoy the snow
RELATED: Latest SoCal forecast: New storm system to bring heavy rain, snow this week