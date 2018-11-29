SoCal storm: Six Flags, SeaWorld closed due to rain

Due to inclement weather, the park will be closing today.— Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) November 29, 2018
Friends, I have sad news. 😢 The park will be CLOSED today (11/29) because of heavy rain and winds. Come see me tomorrow? #staydry #gratefulforprecipitation pic.twitter.com/9cO66Mw3to— Clyde Sea Lion (@ClydeSeaWorldSD) November 29, 2018
It was not known when Six Flags would reopen, but SeaWorld was slated to reopen on Friday at 11 a.m.
MORE: Southern California weather forecast
The rain was expected to fall intermittently across the Southland through Friday.
