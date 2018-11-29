WEATHER

SoCal storm: Six Flags, SeaWorld closed due to rain

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita and SeaWorld in San Diego were closed on Thursday due to the rainy weather.



It was not known when Six Flags would reopen, but SeaWorld was slated to reopen on Friday at 11 a.m.

MORE: Southern California weather forecast

The rain was expected to fall intermittently across the Southland through Friday.
Residents in Southern California burn areas face the possibility of mudslides as rain fell across the region Thursday.

