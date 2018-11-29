SoCal storm: Six Flags, SeaWorld closed due to rain

Due to inclement weather, the park will be closing today. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) November 29, 2018

Friends, I have sad news. 😢 The park will be CLOSED today (11/29) because of heavy rain and winds. Come see me tomorrow? #staydry #gratefulforprecipitation pic.twitter.com/9cO66Mw3to — Clyde Sea Lion (@ClydeSeaWorldSD) November 29, 2018

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita and SeaWorld in San Diego were closed on Thursday due to the rainy weather.It was not known when Six Flags would reopen, but SeaWorld was slated to reopen on Friday at 11 a.m.The rain was expected to fall intermittently across the Southland through Friday.