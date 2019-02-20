A small storm system will bring snow elevations way down and some rain to Southern California on Wednesday.A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for many mountain and valley regions in SoCal. A frost advisory is also in effect for the valleys.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see cool conditions amid cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s. There may be rain showers in the evening and into Thursday morning. The total accumulation is expected to be only about a quarter of an inch maximum.Some areas in the valleys and the Inland Empire at an elevation of 3,000 feet and above may see up to 1 inch of snow on Thursday.Beach communities will see partly sunny skies Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Waves will be 2-3 feet from western swells.Mountains will be cold and should see snow in the evening. The area could receive 1-3 inches of snow in elevations as low as 5,000 feet. Highs will be in the low 30s. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits.The deserts will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. There's a 30 percent chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.Another storm will sweep across the Southland Thursday, bringing snow at elevations as low as 3,000 feet and up to an inch of rain in some areas.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.