Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, cool temps hover over region Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see a few clouds and some cool temperatures on Thursday, with a warmup coming for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be cool with a high of 67, warming to 73 by Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions both days.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Suspect arrested in vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Newport Beach kicks off 111th Annual Christmas Boat Parade
Boyle Heights shelter offers hope for homeless women
Corona Costco shooting: Family of man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
Show More
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
New CA law extends window for civil lawsuits against Boy Scouts
Immigrant rights group to hold Christmas posada procession
More TOP STORIES News