SoCal weather: Cool temps, sunny skies expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect a few clouds in the morning with temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday - with cold Santa Ana winds coming Thanksgiving Day.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for morning clouds Wednesday, along with a high temperature of 66 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 66 with plenty of sunshine, dropping to about 44 overnight.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures will drop a few more degrees as cold Santa Ana winds blow in to the region, creating an elevated risk of fire.

