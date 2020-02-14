SoCal weather: Cool temps, sunny skies expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect a few clouds in the morning with temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday - with cold Santa Ana winds coming Thanksgiving Day.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for morning clouds Wednesday, along with a high temperature of 66 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 66 with plenty of sunshine, dropping to about 44 overnight.For Thanksgiving, temperatures will drop a few more degrees as cold Santa Ana winds blow in to the region, creating an elevated risk of fire.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.