Weather

SoCal weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The SoCal heat wave continues Tuesday, with temperatures hitting the 90s and triple digits in a few areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning before temperatures climb to around 88 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see very hot temperatures, averaging around 99 in most areas and exceeding 100 in desert communities like Palm Springs and Palmdale.

An excessive heat warning is expected for desert areas, starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.

A sea breeze will help keep the coast cooling, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Brush fire burning in Pomona near 10 Fwy
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
Manhattan Beach moving ahead with retail reopening
Memorial Day: Fallen honored at LA National Cemetery
Eaton Canyon hiking trails closed after too many show up
Show More
Large crowds expected at LA beaches for Memorial Day
Vernon sees COVID-19 outbreaks at 9 facilities, including Farmer John
Historic warbirds soar over SoCal to honor veterans, health care workers
13-year-old student graduates from Fullerton College
Tribute held for fallen service men and women at All Wars Memorial
More TOP STORIES News