SoCal weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The SoCal heat wave continues Tuesday, with temperatures hitting the 90s and triple digits in a few areas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning before temperatures climb to around 88 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see very hot temperatures, averaging around 99 in most areas and exceeding 100 in desert communities like Palm Springs and Palmdale.
An excessive heat warning is expected for desert areas, starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.
A sea breeze will help keep the coast cooling, with temperatures in the low 70s.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News