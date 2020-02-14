SoCal weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The SoCal heat wave continues Tuesday, with temperatures hitting the 90s and triple digits in a few areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning before temperatures climb to around 88 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will see very hot temperatures, averaging around 99 in most areas and exceeding 100 in desert communities like Palm Springs and Palmdale.An excessive heat warning is expected for desert areas, starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.A sea breeze will help keep the coast cooling, with temperatures in the low 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.