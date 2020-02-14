Weather

SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The next Southern California storm system is expected to sweep in from the north late Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and snow on Thursday and Friday.

A winter storm watch is in effect until Friday at 3 p.m. as this system may bring 2-4 inches of rain to some communities and more than 10 inches of snow to the mountains.

Recent burn areas are advised to watch out for potential flooding.

The storm will first come through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties late Wednesday night, arriving to the rest of the region by Thursday morning.

Parts of the region could see an inch of rain falling per hour Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Mountain communities will see 10-20 inches of snow by Friday at 6,000-foot elevations. The weekend will be clear and ideal weather for skiing and snowboarding.

This is the third storm in the region over the past week, following what had been a relatively dry winter. An additional weather system may arrive next Tuesday.

