SoCal weather: Morning fog, cool temperatures expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some morning fog and cool temperatures Sunday, before rain moves into the region by the middle of the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies after the morning fog burns off with a high of 66 degrees Sunday.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see breezy conditions with a high of 67. Temperatures dip to 64 Monday.
The cooler temperatures will last a few days as a new round of rain moves in Tuesday night. The bulk of the rain is expected all day Wednesday, with lingering showers on Thursday. .
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News