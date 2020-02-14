Weather

SoCal weather: Morning fog, cool temperatures expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some morning fog and cool temperatures Sunday, before rain moves into the region by the middle of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies after the morning fog burns off with a high of 66 degrees Sunday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see breezy conditions with a high of 67. Temperatures dip to 64 Monday.

The cooler temperatures will last a few days as a new round of rain moves in Tuesday night. The bulk of the rain is expected all day Wednesday, with lingering showers on Thursday. .

