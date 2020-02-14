Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds followed by pleasantly warm temps on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see pleasantly warm temperatures on Wednesday after the morning marine layer burns away.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds before things warm up in the afternoon with a high of 80. After Thursday, things will start to warm up just a few degrees over the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some fog in the early hours, but the afternoon sun will bring a high of 88 degrees. Things will inch into the low 90s by Friday.

Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 72.

