SoCal weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is seeing unusually warm weather this week and could see a record high for the date on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect just a few high clouds and a high of 76 degrees on Wednesday.Temperatures will heat up and downtown Los Angeles could see a high of 88 by Friday, beating the record for the date of 85.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 80 on Wednesday and coming close to the 90s by Friday.Even mountain communities will be warm, with temperatures hitting about 60 on Wednesday.