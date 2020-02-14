Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine and mild temperatures, with a high of 75 degrees, dropping to 48 overnight.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 74 degrees during the day.

By Wednesday, the region could see some rain.

