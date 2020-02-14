Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunny skies on tap for Wednesday

Southern California will see warm temperatures and sunshine on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures and sunny skies Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds with sunshine by the afternoon when the sun emerges. A high of 83 is on tap.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, with a high of 92.

Beaches will see pleasant conditions. Clouds are expected in the morning and temperatures will be in the low 70s.

