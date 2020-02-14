SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunny skies on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures and sunny skies Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds with sunshine by the afternoon when the sun emerges. A high of 83 is on tap.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, with a high of 92.Beaches will see pleasant conditions. Clouds are expected in the morning and temperatures will be in the low 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.