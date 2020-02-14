LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures and sunny skies Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds with sunshine by the afternoon when the sun emerges. A high of 83 is on tap.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, with a high of 92.
Beaches will see pleasant conditions. Clouds are expected in the morning and temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunny skies on tap for Wednesday
Southern California will see warm temperatures and sunshine on Wednesday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News