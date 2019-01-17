The heavy rain and danger of flooding is continuing across Southern California Thursday as the last of this week's storms wallops the region.Thursday will likely see 2-3 inches of rain in some areas, with flooding and mudslides possible in areas impacted by recent wildfires.A flash flood warning was issued for northwestern Ventura County until 6:45 a.m. as heavy rain fell in the Thomas Fire burn areas. Some locations expected to experience flooding include Ojai, Oak View, Casitas Springs, Meiners Oaks and Filmore.A flash flood warning was also issued for parts of Santa Barbara County impacted by the Thomas Fire until 7:30 a.m. Some locations expected to experience flooding include Santa Barbara, .Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Rincon Point, Old Man Mountain and Mission Canyon.The storms will have mostly pushed out of the region by Thursday evening. By Friday afternoon, the rain should taper off and the sun will return, with temperatures in the 70s. A number of flash flood watches and evacuation orders will remain in place until then.People living in areas impacted by recent wildfires should be prepared for the possibility of mudslides and flash flooding, as the hillsides have been left with little vegetation to absorb the flow of water.Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect a heavy downpour Thursday morning, dumping 1-3 inches of rain in some areas, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to 3 inches of rain Thursday along with possible debris flows and a high of 60.Beaches will see some rain and possible flooding, with surf in the 3-7 foot range and a high temperature of 62.Mountain areas will be windy, with snow at elevations over 8,000 feet and a high temperature of just 45, dropping to 32 overnight.Deserts will see rain with a high of 55 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.