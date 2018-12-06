Sunshine returning Friday as storm moves out of SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The storm is clearing out of Southern California Thursday night and sunny skies will return by Friday.
Thursday's storm led to heavy flooding, mudflows and road closures in many areas. Downtown Los Angeles saw 1.9 inches of rain, a rainfall record for the area on the date. The previous record for this date was 1.01 inches set in 1997.
But the rain was passing to the south by nighttime as a high-pressure area was moving in from the west, giving the region a chance to dry out.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies, with a high of 69 on Friday. The sun and mild temperatures should last through the weekend and into next week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also be mostly sunny, with a high of 68.
Beach communities will see mostly sunny skies, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 66.
Mountain areas will continue to see snow at higher elevations and rain at lower.
Deserts will be mostly clear with a high of 58.
