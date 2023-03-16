WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
sexual assault

LASD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in WeHo parking garage

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, March 16, 2023 5:07PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Monday morning at a parking garage in West Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 7600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her to a parking garage where she was sexually assaulted, the sheriff's department said.

The man then fled, heading southbound on Fuller Avenue.

LASD described the suspect as a Black man who's about 28 years old and is 6 feet tall.

Investigators said he weighs about 210 pounds with a "muscular build" and has dark-colored eyes with a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a ski mask, a baseball cap, and a cream-colored sweater with the letters "XTC" worn over a green hoodie along with black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877) 710-5273.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW