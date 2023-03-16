LASD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in WeHo parking garage

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Monday morning at a parking garage in West Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 7600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her to a parking garage where she was sexually assaulted, the sheriff's department said.

The man then fled, heading southbound on Fuller Avenue.

LASD described the suspect as a Black man who's about 28 years old and is 6 feet tall.

Investigators said he weighs about 210 pounds with a "muscular build" and has dark-colored eyes with a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a ski mask, a baseball cap, and a cream-colored sweater with the letters "XTC" worn over a green hoodie along with black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877) 710-5273.