WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was shot and killed in West Hollywood Thursday evening, prompting an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.LASD said the shooting occurred in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.A large law enforcement presence was seen outside an apartment complex as authorities investigated.Details regarding a suspect were not immediately provided.The investigation into the shooting was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.