New app lets drivers video chat with deputies during traffic stops - and it's now being used in WeHo

The app's developers say the point is to add another layer of transparency before the deputy approaches the driver in-person.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is trying something new when it comes to traffic stops, and it could require you to video chat with deputies.

SafeStop, a new app that wants to improve encounters with law enforcement, launched a pilot program in West Hollywood in which drivers can video chat with the deputy pulling them over.

How will it work?

According to SafeStop, when the driver is pulled over, app users are given instructions on "how to facilitate dialogue" during the traffic stop. The driver will then be able to immediately video call the deputy or deputies.

"By introducing video contact at this crucial point, police officers have the option to add another layer of identification before arriving to the vehicle," said SafeStop.

The app's developers say this approach allows people to take the lead on alerting law enforcement of their presence while creating transparency.

It's unclear if there is an opt out option and if the calls are recorded.