Man accused of killing Westlake High student in crash faces murder, 11 other charges

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A charge of murder and 11 other charges were filed against the man accused of ramming a car into a group of students, killing one and injuring three, outside Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks.

Austin Eis, 24, made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. He was charged with the murder of 15-year-old Wesley Welling.

Eis was also charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, use of pepper spray, second-degree commercial burglary, first-degree residential burglary, false imprisonment by violence and three misdemeanor counts of brandishing a knife, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

He is also facing several special allegations, including three counts of causing great bodily injury. His arraignment was postponed to May 19. He is being held without bail.

Eis, a former Westlake High student, is accused of going on a crime spree throughout Ventura County Tuesday, including stabbing a Walmart employee in Simi Valley.

"Eis is alleged to have entered a Simi Valley Walmart, where he used pepper spray and stabbed one employee, physically assaulted and attempted to drag a second employee and lunged at two additional employees with a knife," the DA's news release said.

The suspect then allegedly forced his way into a Camarillo home and then drove to Thousand Oaks "where he intentionally targeted and struck high school students waiting at the bus stop outside of Westlake High School."

Westlake High School student Wesley Welling was killed and three of his fellow students were injured in Tuesday's crash.

A vigil was held Wednesday evening at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, where dozens of people came together to mourn, including teachers, parents and lots of students, who said the death of Wesley has been difficult to process.

The community is coming together to raise donations for the students and families of the victims.

A live concert and silent auction are planned for Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills.

