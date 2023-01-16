Video of mountain lion roaming Westlake Village neighborhood sparks excitement, health concerns

A home security camera captured a mountain lion prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood, and the homeowners say it isn't the first time the big cat has walked through their property.

For the Malgieris, it was a shocking and surprising repeat visit at 2 a.m.

"There it was, on the side of the house this time. Calmly walking through. Unbelievable," said Rob Malgieri.

The mountain lion, which was not tagged, was first captured on camera on Dec. 19.

"We were stunned when we looked at it... We've seen bobcats before - we have all the animals out here, but never seen a mountain lion."

This time, the family noticed the big cat might have a minor injury. In the video, the mountain lion appeared to have a bit of a limp on the front left paw.

"Kind of stressing down on the left shoulder. I noticed as soon as I watched it that something was off in the cadence."

Malgieri checked with a local veterinarian, who said it's not likely a serious issue.

After the family's first sighting, they alerted their neighbors to be on the lookout for the safety of their pets. They say they love knowing that such a majestic creature is calling their neighborhood home.

"It's just about saying 'They're here. They live here. It's their natural habitat.' Leave them alone. Don't be scared but do be concerned about your animals."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would review the video to see if the mountain lion is suffering from any serious health problems.