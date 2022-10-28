14-year-old girl and baby kidnapped during violent home robbery in Westminster, police say

"This violent and disturbing crime is particularly disturbing, due to the young age of the two of the victims."

A man and a woman accused of violently breaking into a home in Westminster and kidnapping four people, including a 14-year-old girl and a baby, have been arrested, police say.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman accused of violently breaking into a home in Westminster and kidnapping four people, including a 14-year-old girl and a baby, have been arrested, police say.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 14300 block of Pine Street early Thursday morning in reference to a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman bleeding from head injuries.

Police say the suspects, who have been identified as 26-year-old Michael Alexander Rodriguez and 30-year-old Michelle Rodriguez, were armed with guns when they broke into the home and started demanding money.

Suspects Michael Alexander Rodriguez and Michelle Rodriguez were arrested in connection to a kidnapping and home robbery in Westminster. Westminster Police Department

A 14-year-old girl and a 6-month-old baby were inside during the incident, according to investigators.

Police say Michael Rodriguez pistol-whipped both victims when no money was found.

That's when the two suspects forced the victims into a cargo van that was parked outside and drove them to a hotel in Costa Mesa, according to investigators.

"The suspects threatened to kill the victims if they did not get money," read a statement issued by police. "The two adult victims were able to escape the motel room leaving the two children behind inside the room."

Police say the victims were able to escape and call 911. The two children were ultimately rescued from the hotel and were found safe, authorities said.

Both suspects were arrested near Goldenwest Street and Westminster Boulevard that day.

Police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a loaded AK-47-style rifle inside the van.

Investigators later learned suspect Michelle Rodriguez, who also goes by the name Bich Dao Vo, is related to the female victim, police said.

Both suspects have since been booked into the Orange County Jail and are facing a series of charges including kidnapping robbery, assault and child endangerment.

"There are no other known suspects at-large thanks to the efforts of the Costa Mesa and Westminster Police Departments," said Westminster Police Chief Darin Lenyi in a statement. "This violent and disturbing crime is particularly disturbing, due to the young age of the two of the victims. The Westminster Police Department Major Crimes Unit will be further investigating this incident."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Westminster Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 714-548-3773 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

You can also submit at tip on Orange County Crime Stoppers' website.