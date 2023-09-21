WGA strike: Writers, studios return to bargaining table for 1st time since August

Some union members are expressing guarded optimism that they are moving closer to a deal that could end the Hollywood writers strike.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Striking writers and Hollywood studios are returning to the bargaining table for the first time since August and some members are expressing guarded optimism that they are moving closer to a deal.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May, joined in July by the actors union, SAG-AFTRA.

The WGA and the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, did not comment on how talks went Wednesday. But some reports indicate that they are closer to finalizing a deal that could end the writers strike.

Writer Christina Piña was among dozens picketing outside Universal Studios Wednesday morning.

"The mood here is cautiously optimistic," she said. "We've been out here long enough that we just really hope to get the deal that we fought for."

The writers have already been on strike for four months and 18 days. The vast majority of film and television productions are shut down.

A WGA deal would not necessarily restart all film and TV productions, however, as the actors are conducting separate negotiations and it appears they remain far apart.

"We hope the studios are returning to the table with the intention of making real, substantial moves that can help the negotiations progress," a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said Wednesday.

In the meantime, the writers are staying on the picket lines.

"It's been tough," Piña said. "It's been a long summer. We walked in Earth's greatest heat wave of all time, so shattered some records and I lost a lot of weight, but other than that I'm feeling pretty good."

One tactic by the union has been to try to put pressure on the studio alliance represented by the AMPTP. Union negotiators suggested earlier this month that some studios could break away from the industry group and strike their own contract deal directly with the union.

The AMPTP, however, insisted its alliance remains strong and that all members are committed to negotiating together for a resolution.