Whale washes up near shore of Dockweiler State Beach

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 25-foot gray whale washed up near the shore of Dockweiler State Beach south of Marina Del Rey Wednesday afternoon.

The condition of the whale was not immediately clear, but it appeared to be clinging to life.

The L.A. County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division says it has been ordered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries to leave the whale alone in hopes that it can find its way back into the ocean.

They say towing the animal would "most likely result in critical injury."



Lifeguards responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. It was unclear how long the whale had been there or how it got there.

