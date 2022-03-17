Fifty50

Title IX: Explaining the landmark civil rights law that codified gender equity in sports and beyond

EMBED <>More Videos

Title IX: Explaining the landmark civil rights law

On June 23, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 will turn 50.

The landmark civil rights law's famous first 37 words prohibit sex-based discrimination at educational institutions that receive money from the United States Department of Education. Those institutions include more than 5,000 colleges, universities, vocational schools and trade schools, along with more than 17,000 local school districts.

Title IX, as the law is more commonly called, is widely known for its strides toward gender equity for women and girls who play sports. However, the law also protects students from sex-based discrimination in other areas, including:
  • Financial assistance
  • Recruitment
  • Admissions
  • Sexual harassment, assault, and violence
  • Treatment of pregnant or parenting students
  • Treatment of LGBTQI+ students
  • Discipline
  • Employment


There have been amendments to the law since its passing in 1972. Among the most recent changes, a federal judge struck down Trump-era provisions of Title IX that required accusers or the accused in sexual assault grievances to be cross-examined to make their cases.

The Biden administration has announced that it will propose more amendments to Title IX by April 2022.

ABC Owned Television Stations and ABC's Localish present 50 inspiring stories from around the country for Fifty/50, as part of The Walt Disney Company's monumental initiative highlighting the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution that receives federal funding, and gave women the equal opportunity to play.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN, Localish and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lgbtq+our americalgbtq+ prideeducationfifty50civil rightssportswomen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FIFTY50
50 women run Disney Half Marathon to launch new initiative
Neumann women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation
Black Girls Run on a mission to promote healthy living
Breast cancer survivor and bodybuilder shows her true strength
TOP STORIES
Chemical spill at Atwater Village facility prompts hazmat response
California lawmakers to propose $400 gas rebate
Video: Pump not dispensing gas while price ticker keeps charging
Babysitter, 2-year-old boy fatally struck near school in Riverside
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
LA to remove homeless encampment, fence off Little Tokyo plaza
Ukrainian infant denied flight to CA over travel documents
Show More
CA family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital
Freeman, Dodgers agree to 6-year, $162M deal, ESPN reports
Disabled Californians call on Newsom to reinstate mask mandate
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Beloved Compton baseball coach shot, players rally in support
More TOP STORIES News