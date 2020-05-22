LA County announces further reopenings, including indoor mall curbside service and beach bike paths

Retail stores within indoor shopping malls can now reopen for curbside service. Retailers inside indoor shopping centers and malls can now take orders and deliver goods to customers at marked locations outside the facilities. Previously, all retail locations were allowed to resume businesses operations, without customers in stores, as long as they weren't located in shopping centers and malls.
Bike paths at county beaches are also now open, more than a week after all beaches were reopened for active recreational use. Face coverings are still required and physical distancing guidelines remain in place. Earlier this week, officials announced they are aiming for a "safe reopening" of the county as early as July 4.
Also as part of the county's gradual reopening, car parades are now allowed "so that graduations, birthdays and other special days and achievements can be safely celebrated," according to the county's emergency operations center.
Face masks must be worn if any of the vehicle windows are open. The parades can not include bicycles, motorcycles or convertibles with the top down and must follow the following guidelines:
- The parade must take place in a large enough location to avoid crowding.
- The parade host must arrange for security to address any traffic and safety issues.
- The sale or exchange of any items or food is not allowed.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was approached by many school districts asking for permission to hold such parades for graduating seniors in lieu of traditional ceremonies.
"After enduring this year, these students deserve an opportunity to celebrate everything that they have accomplished," she said a Friday briefing.