Reopening California

Coronavirus: California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume, LA County to update health order

The announcement is major step in California's emergence from shutdown orders issued in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials announced on Monday they will update a health order to now allow all retailers to open in Los Angeles County. The announcement comes after state officials said in-store shopping will be permitted throughout the state with approval from county health officials.

The California Department of Public Health made the announcement on Monday, a major step in California's emergence from shutdown orders issued in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Twitter, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said "all retail stores statewide will now be able to reopen for in-store shopping under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate under throughout this crisis."

Hahn said the county will update its health order to allow retailers to open.

On May 21, Hahn said on Twitter she wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom and proposed he amend the state's health order to allow all retailers re-open with limited capacity, mask requirements and physical distancing.

Retail does not include personal services such as hair salons, nail salons and barbershops.

Monday's announcement came as Gov. Gavin Newsom released guidelines for resuming in-person services at churches and other houses of worship.

New rules released for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume in-person worship
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on COVID-19 and reopening California Friday at noon. The governor said Monday guidelines to reopen hair salons, professional sports and churches would be coming soon.



City News Service contributed to this report.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countycaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19 outbreakcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Protesters call for LA churches to reopen
Port Hueneme beach open for Memorial Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Eaton Canyon hiking trails closed after too many show up
Historic warbirds soar over SoCal to honor veterans, health care workers
Memorial Day: Fallen honored at LA National Cemetery
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Large crowds expected at LA beaches for Memorial Day
Vernon sees COVID-19 outbreaks at 9 facilities, including Farmer John
Show More
13-year-old student graduates from Fullerton College
Lights display at Dodger Stadium honors fallen heroes
Child hurt in crash with teen who admitted drinking, police say
Manhattan Beach allows small retailers to reopen despite state orders
Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter takes first steps in adorable video
More TOP STORIES News