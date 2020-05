Coronavirus: California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume, LA County to update health order

Just heard back from @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom.



ALL retail stores statewide will now be able to reopen for in-store shopping under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate under throughout this crisis. https://t.co/5YggUVmhbk — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 25, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on COVID-19 and reopening California Friday at noon. The governor said Monday guidelines to reopen hair salons, professional sports and churches would be coming soon.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials announced on Monday they will update a health order to now allow all retailers to open in Los Angeles County. The announcement comes after state officials said in-store shopping will be permitted throughout the state with approval from county health officials.The California Department of Public Health made the announcement on Monday, a major step in California's emergence from shutdown orders issued in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On Twitter , Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said "all retail stores statewide will now be able to reopen for in-store shopping under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate under throughout this crisis."Hahn said the county will update its health order to allow retailers to open. On May 21, Hahn said on Twitter she wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom and proposed he amend the state's health order to allow all retailers re-open with limited capacity, mask requirements and physical distancing.Retail does not include personal services such as hair salons, nail salons and barbershops.Monday's announcement came as Gov. Gavin Newsom released guidelines for resuming in-person services at churches and other houses of worship.