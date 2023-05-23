U-Haul crashes into security barrier near White House; driver had Nazi flag in truck with him

A U-Haul crashed into a security barrier near the White House Monday night, and the driver had a Nazi flag in the truck with him.

New video released Monday nights shows a frightening situation that played out near the White House.

A U-Haul truck crashed into a security barrier protecting Lafayette Park, which is located in front of the White House gates.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility this was an intentional act.

The Secret Service says the U-Haul's cargo area was empty, but an officer pulled what appeared to be a Nazi flag from the cab of the truck.

The driver is now facing a number of charges including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a President or family member and assault with a deadly weapon.