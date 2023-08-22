Power outage at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights forces patient evacuations

Emergency crews evacuated hundreds of patients, including several on ventilators, from White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights following a major power outage.

The outage was reported around 11 p.m. Monday at the hospital's Specialty Care Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. That part of the hospital contains the NICU, OB GYN and Special Aid rehabilitation departments, fire officials said.

At least 241 patients were impacted, and most of them were moved to another building of the hospital. About 21 of those patients were considered in critical condition and were rushed to other hospitals in ambulances.

Firefighters had to physically carry patients down stairs because the elevators were not working.

"Because of the fact that no elevators were working... firefighters had to work together in conjunction with doctors on site and provide that same level of care that you would have with a ventilator or with special equipment and then go down those flights of stairs," said LAFD's Cody Weireter.

It's not clear what caused the power outage or when power is expected to be back on.