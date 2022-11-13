74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 74-year-old man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor Saturday night in Whittier, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m. as an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16100 block of Marlinton Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find the victim on the porch of his home, suffering from apparent head trauma, a news release said. Paramedics were summoned and they pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately made public.

"The victim was discovered by his adult son, who heard a disturbance on the porch and went outside to investigate. It was reported that the victim was arguing with a neighbor" before the disturbance, the Sheriff's Department statement said.

The neighbor, a man in his late 20s, was described by the Sheriff's Department as a "suspect" "in custody" who was being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. His name was not released and no formal arrest had been announced as of early Sunday afternoon.

The circumstances that led to the dispute were unclear.