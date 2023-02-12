Driver hit and killed during road rage incident in Whittier, police say

The driver allegedly pulled out a gun on another driver, according to police.

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver ran over and killed another driver who allegedly pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident Saturday in Whittier, police said.

It happened near Cullen Street and Parise Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

Police said a driver stopped his car in front of a man, identified as 29-year-old Jeffrey Flores, and blocked his path.

The driver then got out of his car and allegedly pointed a gun at Flores, according to police. Investigators said Flores then ran the driver over in fear for his life.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Flores has since been arrested and is currently in custody.

He was the one who called 911, according to police, and is cooperating with officers.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.