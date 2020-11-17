100 families receive Thanksgiving meal bags at Whittier drive-in giveaway

It was held at Pioneer High School. Families were so appreciative to get their Thanksgiving meals just before the holiday.
"It's so awesome," said Whittier resident Marisa Sanchez. "It's hard right now"
One hundred families received a Thanksgiving meal bag, thanks to Helping Homeless Vets L.A. and Mr. Fernando Villegas.
The bags contained everything families could need for a Thanksgiving meal: a gift card for a turkey, canned vegetables and packaged mashed potatoes and gravy and even stuffing.
Ruby Vollas, a Norwalk resident, expressed how grateful she was for the drive.
"I'm not working, my husband neither to be able buy a turkey," she said.
Typically, Helping Homeless Vets L.A. serves 500 veterans Thanksgiving meals in-person, but with COVID-19, the group still wanted to find a way to give back.
"We're really blessed to try to help them" said Cynthia Perry-Lopez, the founder of Helping Homeless Vets L.A.
If families are looking for additional help this holiday season, Helping Homeless Vets L.A. recommends reaching out to their group on Instagram or Facebook, where the organization can try to help by directing you to the right place for aid.