Woman killed in shooting at Kohl's store in Whittier, police say

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal shooting at a Kohl's store in a Whittier shopping complex Tuesday night.

Police confirmed a woman was killed in the shooting, reported around 5:30 p.m. at the Whittwood Town Center on Whittwood Lane. The Kohl's store was evacuated and police were setting up crime tape in the parking lot.

It appears the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a silver Nissan. Police believe the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute.

There was no immediate description of the suspect available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
